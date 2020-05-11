why PPL Corporation [PPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.36

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 7.49% on the last trading session, reaching $26.11 price per share at the time. PPL Corporation represents 714.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.66 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $24.7814 to $26.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6193842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $27 to $32.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPL stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PPL shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.66, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 31.17 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.46.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.18. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $142,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,036 million, or 71.20% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,196,688, which is approximately 1.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,779,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 5.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 48,682,067 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 35,326,194 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 453,578,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,586,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,226,332 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 9,058,363 shares during the same period.