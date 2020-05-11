why Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NYSE: NGVC] jumped around 4.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.51 at the close of the session, up 42.56%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. stock is now 57.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NGVC Stock saw the intraday high of $16.39 and lowest of $11.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.80, which means current price is +186.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 129.12K shares, NGVC reached a trading volume of 1742430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGVC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGVC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGVC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has NGVC stock performed recently?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.86. With this latest performance, NGVC shares gained by 73.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.48 for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 11.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.30. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for NGVC is now 8.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.10. Additionally, NGVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] managed to generate an average of $2,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 184.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]

There are presently around $118 million, or 36.10% of NGVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGVC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,424,051, which is approximately 1.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 742,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.52 million in NGVC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9.06 million in NGVC stock with ownership of nearly 23.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NYSE:NGVC] by around 732,388 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 975,953 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,876,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,585,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGVC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,280 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 102,975 shares during the same period.