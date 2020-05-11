V.F. Corporation [VFC] is -41.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] gained 1.66% or 0.95 points to close at $58.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2016130 shares. It opened the trading session at $58.44, the shares rose to $59.21 and dropped to $58.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFC points out that the company has recorded -32.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 2016130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $66.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on VFC stock. On April 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 95 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 357.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.39, while it was recorded at 56.58 for the last single week of trading, and 80.26 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +50.76. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 24.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.82. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $16,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 7.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $20,722 million, or 81.20% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,428,754, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,713,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 2.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 27,333,154 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 19,814,506 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 308,716,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,863,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,510,820 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 4,801,982 shares during the same period.