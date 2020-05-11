Monday, May 11, 2020
Finance

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans
Trine Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TRNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.30%.

The market cap for the stock reached $298.65 million, with 30.02 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 239.83K shares, TRNE stock reached a trading volume of 1998833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trine Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.93.

TRNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, TRNE shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.91% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trine Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TRNE is now -1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] managed to generate an average of $682,258 per employee.

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $235 million, or 79.62% of TRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRNE stocks are: OMNI PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 2,452,849, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.67% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 2,399,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.88 million in TRNE stocks shares; and RP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LP, currently with $15.07 million in TRNE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Trine Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:TRNE] by around 7,603,562 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,684,386 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,352,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,639,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRNE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,887,918 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,850 shares during the same period.

