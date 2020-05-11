TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] moved up 11.62: Why It’s Important

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] surged by $1.95 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.76 during the day while it closed the day at $18.73. TPI Composites Inc. stock has also gained 15.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPIC stock has declined by -16.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.41% and gained 1.19% year-on date.

The market cap for TPIC stock reached $591.68 million, with 31.59 million shares outstanding and 28.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 637.69K shares, TPIC reached a trading volume of 1620441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on TPIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

TPIC stock trade performance evaluation

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.40. With this latest performance, TPIC shares gained by 18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.85, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.64 and a Gross Margin at +5.42. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.60. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -683.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPI Composites Inc. go to 50.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $533 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,009,162, which is approximately 15.632% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 2,189,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.01 million in TPIC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.79 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly 7.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 4,393,306 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,974,772 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,075,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,443,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,099,165 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,314,741 shares during the same period.