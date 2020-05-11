TiVo Corporation [TIVO] moved up 7.72: Why It’s Important

TiVo Corporation [NASDAQ: TIVO] gained 7.72% or 0.51 points to close at $7.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1374531 shares. It opened the trading session at $6.71, the shares rose to $7.16 and dropped to $6.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIVO points out that the company has recorded -14.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, TIVO reached to a volume of 1374531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TiVo Corporation [TIVO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for TiVo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $19 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2018, representing the official price target for TiVo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on TIVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TiVo Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIVO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TIVO stock

TiVo Corporation [TIVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, TIVO shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for TiVo Corporation [TIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

TiVo Corporation [TIVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TiVo Corporation [TIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.87 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. TiVo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.66.

Return on Total Capital for TIVO is now 1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TiVo Corporation [TIVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.53. Additionally, TIVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TiVo Corporation [TIVO] managed to generate an average of -$279,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.TiVo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TiVo Corporation [TIVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TiVo Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TiVo Corporation go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TiVo Corporation [TIVO]

There are presently around $840 million, or 96.50% of TIVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,378,697, which is approximately -1.703% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,592,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.78 million in TIVO stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $73.4 million in TIVO stock with ownership of nearly 3.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TiVo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in TiVo Corporation [NASDAQ:TIVO] by around 11,852,033 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 10,833,328 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 95,321,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,006,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,655,993 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,369,051 shares during the same period.