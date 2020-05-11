Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] moved down -9.77: Why It’s Important

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -9.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1627776 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tivity Health Inc. stands at 13.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.61%.

The market cap for TVTY stock reached $550.32 million, with 53.69 million shares outstanding and 42.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, TVTY reached a trading volume of 1627776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTY shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tivity Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Tivity Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TVTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivity Health Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TVTY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TVTY stock performed recently?

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, TVTY shares gained by 64.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 16.12 for the last 200 days.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.57. Tivity Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.36.

Return on Total Capital for TVTY is now 19.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 481.81. Additionally, TVTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] managed to generate an average of -$286,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Tivity Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tivity Health Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tivity Health Inc. go to 2.18%.

Insider trade positions for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

There are presently around $562 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,228,501, which is approximately -1.154% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,778,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.98 million in TVTY stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $48.69 million in TVTY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivity Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY] by around 5,566,441 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,990,470 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 43,257,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,814,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,203,459 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,509,601 shares during the same period.