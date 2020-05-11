The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] is -29.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ: SMPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.48%. Over the last 12 months, SMPL stock dropped by -8.81%. The one-year The Simply Good Foods Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.59. The average equity rating for SMPL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 89.11 million shares outstanding and 85.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SMPL stock reached a trading volume of 1111936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Simply Good Foods Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SMPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Simply Good Foods Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

SMPL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, SMPL shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 24.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Simply Good Foods Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.37 and a Gross Margin at +40.11. The Simply Good Foods Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for SMPL is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, SMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] managed to generate an average of $316,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The Simply Good Foods Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SMPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Simply Good Foods Company posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Simply Good Foods Company go to 30.25%.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,762 million, or 91.90% of SMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,931,721, which is approximately 58.493% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,162,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.9 million in SMPL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $91.79 million in SMPL stock with ownership of nearly -19.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Simply Good Foods Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ:SMPL] by around 23,317,986 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 10,957,115 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 53,416,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,691,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMPL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,151,025 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,515 shares during the same period.