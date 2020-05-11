The Benchmark Company lifts Roku Inc. [ROKU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -7.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.66. The results of the trading session contributed to over 29370840 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 6.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $16.60 billion, with 131.04 million shares outstanding and 94.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.12M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 29370840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $128.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $137, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On April 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 200 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 3688.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 44.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.53, while it was recorded at 127.89 for the last single week of trading, and 125.22 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,686 million, or 68.00% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,227,467, which is approximately 43.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,854,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.85 million in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $621.51 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -5.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 12,337,724 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 8,771,055 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 47,467,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,576,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,954,709 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,478,191 shares during the same period.