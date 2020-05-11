Stifel lifts Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: PCTY] slipped around -4.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $117.42 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. Paylocity Holding Corporation stock is now -2.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCTY Stock saw the intraday high of $123.46 and lowest of $112.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.73, which means current price is +75.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 748.82K shares, PCTY reached a trading volume of 1280913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCTY shares is $118.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Paylocity Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $145 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Paylocity Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $108, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PCTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paylocity Holding Corporation is set at 7.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCTY in the course of the last twelve months was 61.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PCTY stock performed recently?

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, PCTY shares gained by 25.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.98, while it was recorded at 115.04 for the last single week of trading, and 111.04 for the last 200 days.

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +67.10. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Total Capital for PCTY is now 21.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] managed to generate an average of $17,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 119.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Paylocity Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paylocity Holding Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paylocity Holding Corporation go to 22.10%.

Insider trade positions for Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]

There are presently around $4,230 million, or 69.90% of PCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,287,463, which is approximately 9.389% of the company’s market cap and around 32.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,946,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.96 million in PCTY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $337.71 million in PCTY stock with ownership of nearly -0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:PCTY] by around 3,110,328 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 3,383,658 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 29,527,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,021,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCTY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,301 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 717,192 shares during the same period.