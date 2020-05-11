Stephens slashes price target on Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] – find out why.

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] closed the trading session at $20.74 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.8829, while the highest price level was $21.905. The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.00 percent and weekly performance of 15.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 415.15K shares, CYRX reached to a volume of 1255918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $22.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Cryoport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on CYRX stock. On August 13, 2018, analysts increased their price target for CYRX shares from 11 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

CYRX stock trade performance evaluation

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09. With this latest performance, CYRX shares gained by 22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 20.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.38 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.29 and a Gross Margin at +51.12. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.01.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$146,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cryoport Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRX.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $605 million, or 79.20% of CYRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,664,578, which is approximately 1.798% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,460,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.03 million in CYRX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $46.35 million in CYRX stock with ownership of nearly -4.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cryoport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ:CYRX] by around 4,815,115 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,064,798 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,312,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,192,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,655,977 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,719 shares during the same period.