RPC Inc. [RES] Is Currently 9.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.37 during the day while it closed the day at $3.36. RPC Inc. stock has also gained 10.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RES stock has declined by -14.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.22% and lost -35.88% year-on date.

The market cap for RES stock reached $660.51 million, with 196.58 million shares outstanding and 55.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, RES reached a trading volume of 1126897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for RPC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

RES stock trade performance evaluation

RPC Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, RES shares gained by 41.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

RPC Inc. [RES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. RPC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.15.

Return on Total Capital for RES is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPC Inc. [RES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, RES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPC Inc. [RES] managed to generate an average of -$32,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RPC Inc. [RES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPC Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPC Inc. go to 32.50%.

RPC Inc. [RES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $229 million, or 32.40% of RES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,606,918, which is approximately 2.059% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,509,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.87 million in RES stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $21.65 million in RES stock with ownership of nearly -5.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in RPC Inc. [NYSE:RES] by around 10,319,015 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 20,195,549 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 37,534,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,048,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RES stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,184,687 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,612,822 shares during the same period.