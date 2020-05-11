Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Finance

ROTH Capital Downgrade Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Market

Market Analysts see Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $29.78 price per share at the time. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc....
Read more
Industry

Market cap of NetApp Inc. [NTAP] reaches 10.15B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
NetApp Inc. jumped around 1.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.90 at the close of the session, up 4.39%. NetApp Inc....
Read more
Market

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Stock trading around $103.00 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Qorvo Inc. surged by $2.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $108.78 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

why Cerus Corporation [CERS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.80

Brandon Evans - 0
Cerus Corporation price plunged by -7.47 percent to reach at -$0.42. A sum of 2892196 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, down -9.22%. Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock is now -27.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SQBG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.28 and lowest of $0.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.92, which means current price is +143.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 486.47K shares, SQBG reached a trading volume of 2084377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQBG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has SQBG stock performed recently?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.13. With this latest performance, SQBG shares gained by 38.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1908, while it was recorded at 0.2541 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3001 for the last 200 days.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]

There are presently around $5 million, or 41.60% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,463,319, which is approximately -11.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 6,369,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in SQBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $365000.0 in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 65,911 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,590,245 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 15,908,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,564,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,274 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 689,650 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRBC Capital Mkts lifts Discovery Inc. [DISCA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleUDR Inc. [UDR] Stock trading around $38.34 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell -26.39% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Altria Group Inc. price surged by 4.67 percent to reach at $1.64. A sum of 8420919 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
FibroGen Inc. price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 1164623 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.53. The results...
Read more
Finance

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell -26.39% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Altria Group Inc. price surged by 4.67 percent to reach at $1.64. A sum of 8420919 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] reaches 13.65B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Altice USA Inc. gained 1.74% or 0.4 points to close at $23.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6458923 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Market cap of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] reaches 12.00M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. closed the trading session at $1.08 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Goldman slashes price target on Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. jumped around 1.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.05 at the close of the session, up 8.20%. Univar...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.53. The results...
Read more
Finance

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell -26.39% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Altria Group Inc. price surged by 4.67 percent to reach at $1.64. A sum of 8420919 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category