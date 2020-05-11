Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] is -17.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ: RCII] surged by $2.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.82 during the day while it closed the day at $23.77. Rent-A-Center Inc. stock has also gained 24.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCII stock has declined by -13.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.88% and lost -17.58% year-on date.

The market cap for RCII stock reached $1.30 billion, with 54.73 million shares outstanding and 53.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.83K shares, RCII reached a trading volume of 1268428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCII shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rent-A-Center Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RCII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent-A-Center Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCII in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12.

RCII stock trade performance evaluation

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.84. With this latest performance, RCII shares gained by 30.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.26 for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.69. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for RCII is now 21.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.42. Additionally, RCII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] managed to generate an average of $11,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 84.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rent-A-Center Inc. go to 5.00%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,352 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,025,191, which is approximately 3.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,166,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.35 million in RCII stocks shares; and ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, currently with $126.78 million in RCII stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ:RCII] by around 5,722,838 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 6,432,375 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 44,743,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,898,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCII stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,881 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,536,429 shares during the same period.