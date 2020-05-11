Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Industry

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Is Currently 12.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Industry

Vertical Research Downgrade Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Huntsman Corporation closed the trading session at $14.92 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.89, while...
Read more
Finance

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $13

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Avis Budget Group Inc. loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $13.88 price per share at the time. Avis Budget Group Inc....
Read more
Market

For El Paso Electric Company [EE], Williams Capital Group sees a rise to $53. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
El Paso Electric Company surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $68.13 during the day...
Read more
Companies

RBC Capital Mkts Initiated Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Catalent Inc. loss -0.08% or -0.05 points to close at $66.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1311202 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.04 at the close of the session, up 12.23%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is now 101.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARK Stock saw the intraday high of $1.18 and lowest of $0.9807 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.44, which means current price is +316.00% above from all time high which was touched on 05/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.59M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 73732620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

#####

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.59. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 156.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4528, while it was recorded at 0.8947 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6623 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.78 and a Gross Margin at +55.12. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.25.

Additionally, MARK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$74,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.20% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.23% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 1,087,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in MARK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.05 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 757,941 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 719,353 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,778,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,255,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,316 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 709,477 shares during the same period.

Previous articleKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Stock trading around $37.73 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

More articles

Industry

For Cerus Corporation [CERS], BTIG Research sees a rise to $7. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cerus Corporation traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -1.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.47. The results...
Read more
Industry

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] moved up 5.15: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
D.R. Horton Inc. jumped around 2.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.59 at the close of the session, up 5.15%. D.R....
Read more
Industry

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell -25.55% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -6.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.71. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $13.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $12.82 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation...
Read more
Market

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] is -54.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.75 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

For Cerus Corporation [CERS], BTIG Research sees a rise to $7. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cerus Corporation traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -1.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.47. The results...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
FibroGen Inc. price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 1164623 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $13.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $12.82 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation...
Read more

Popular Category