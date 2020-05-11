Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] gain 26.86% so far this year. What now?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] gained 12.35% or 1.22 points to close at $11.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2813434 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.30, the shares rose to $12.00 and dropped to $10.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBYI points out that the company has recorded 55.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, PBYI reached to a volume of 2813434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBYI shares is $12.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBYI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $20, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on PBYI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puma Biotechnology Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

Trading performance analysis for PBYI stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.09. With this latest performance, PBYI shares gained by 42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.48. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.77.

Return on Total Capital for PBYI is now -24.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -292.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 688.48. Additionally, PBYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 673.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] managed to generate an average of -$281,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBYI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]

There are presently around $348 million, or 88.80% of PBYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,986,126, which is approximately 14.029% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,507,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.93 million in PBYI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.26 million in PBYI stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI] by around 6,013,926 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 11,169,244 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 14,193,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,377,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBYI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,387,534 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,104,219 shares during the same period.