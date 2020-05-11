Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Stock trading around $14.20 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Industry

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] moved up 2.34: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. closed the trading session at $23.64 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Industry

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] is 10.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
HubSpot Inc. closed the trading session at $175.21 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $173.285, while...
Read more
Finance

why International Game Technology PLC [IGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.24

Brandon Evans - 0
International Game Technology PLC jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.19 at the close of the session, up 0.98%....
Read more
Companies

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Is Currently 9.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
eMagin Corporation gained 9.29% or 0.04 points to close at $0.51 with a heavy trading volume of 8239131 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 83.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 114.50%. Over the last 12 months, PTGX stock rose by 30.88%. The one-year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.07. The average equity rating for PTGX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.15 million, with 14.94 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.11K shares, PTGX stock reached a trading volume of 35263002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $11 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1060.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86.

PTGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.50. With this latest performance, PTGX shares gained by 106.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.98 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 9.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36026.41. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33414.29.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -79.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.27. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,057,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

PTGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTGX.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $331 million, or 90.00% of PTGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,080,967, which is approximately 3.525% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,459,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.93 million in PTGX stocks shares; and JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC., currently with $34.78 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 6,720,071 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,445,849 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,165,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,331,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,868,317 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,531,571 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBofA/Merrill lifts CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $13.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $12.82 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation...
Read more
Companies

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Stock trading around $36.51 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Charles Schwab Corporation gained 3.81% on the last trading session, reaching $36.51 price per share at the time. The Charles Schwab Corporation...
Read more
Companies

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Revenue clocked in at $10.18 billion, down -27.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Cheniere Energy Inc. gained 2.99% or 1.29 points to close at $44.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2090023 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $13.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $12.82 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation...
Read more
Market

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] is -54.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.75 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

For Cerus Corporation [CERS], BTIG Research sees a rise to $7. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cerus Corporation traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -1.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.47. The results...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
FibroGen Inc. price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 1164623 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $13.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $12.82 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation...
Read more

Popular Category