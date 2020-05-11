PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -5.26% YTD: What’s Next?

PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRAA] traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 32.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.39. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1552055 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PRA Group Inc. stands at 7.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.73%.

The market cap for PRAA stock reached $1.19 billion, with 34.47 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 428.38K shares, PRAA reached a trading volume of 1552055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRAA shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for PRA Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for PRA Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PRA Group Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.29.

How has PRAA stock performed recently?

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.89. With this latest performance, PRAA shares gained by 29.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.64, while it was recorded at 27.68 for the last single week of trading, and 33.41 for the last 200 days.

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.50 and a Gross Margin at +67.88. PRA Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.48.

Return on Total Capital for PRAA is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.52. Additionally, PRAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] managed to generate an average of $19,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings analysis for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PRA Group Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRA Group Inc. go to 64.00%.

Insider trade positions for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]

There are presently around $1,733 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,778,468, which is approximately -1.891% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,650,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.92 million in PRAA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $107.1 million in PRAA stock with ownership of nearly -3.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PRA Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRAA] by around 2,360,504 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,268,487 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 44,752,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,381,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRAA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,070,981 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 198,289 shares during the same period.