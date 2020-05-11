Plantronics Inc. [PLT] Is Currently 13.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE: PLT] closed the trading session at $14.46 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.72, while the highest price level was $14.50. The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, PLT reached to a volume of 1019606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plantronics Inc. [PLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plantronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Plantronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plantronics Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

PLT stock trade performance evaluation

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, PLT shares gained by 20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 13.30 for the last single week of trading, and 24.80 for the last 200 days.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plantronics Inc. [PLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.55. Plantronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.11.

Return on Total Capital for PLT is now -0.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plantronics Inc. [PLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.36. Additionally, PLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plantronics Inc. [PLT] managed to generate an average of -$18,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Plantronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plantronics Inc. [PLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plantronics Inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plantronics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $594 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLT stocks are: SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,352,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,068,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.29 million in PLT stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $73.04 million in PLT stock with ownership of nearly 13.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plantronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:PLT] by around 7,749,192 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,486,768 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 23,809,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,044,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,743,909 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,055,929 shares during the same period.