Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] fell -19.85% so far this year. What now?

Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ: PRDO] closed the trading session at $14.74 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.46, while the highest price level was $15.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.85 percent and weekly performance of 13.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 730.61K shares, PRDO reached to a volume of 1211683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRDO shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perdoceo Education Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRDO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

PRDO stock trade performance evaluation

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, PRDO shares gained by 25.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.07 for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +82.30. Perdoceo Education Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.25.

Return on Total Capital for PRDO is now 29.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.88. Additionally, PRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] managed to generate an average of $17,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Perdoceo Education Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perdoceo Education Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRDO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perdoceo Education Corporation go to 15.00%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $895 million, or 91.10% of PRDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRDO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,587,177, which is approximately -1.283% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,086,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.97 million in PRDO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.85 million in PRDO stock with ownership of nearly 11.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perdoceo Education Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ:PRDO] by around 7,755,017 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,500,124 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,473,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,728,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRDO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,040,545 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,958,934 shares during the same period.