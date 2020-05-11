Northcoast Upgrade IAA Inc. [IAA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] gained 1.57% or 0.6 points to close at $38.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2891452 shares. It opened the trading session at $38.64, the shares rose to $39.22 and dropped to $37.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IAA points out that the company has recorded 1.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, IAA reached to a volume of 2891452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for IAA stock

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 34.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.34% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.28, while it was recorded at 38.13 for the last single week of trading, and 42.19 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

#####

#####

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

#####

#####

An analysis of insider ownership at IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $5,432 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,341,382, which is approximately 0.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.62 million in IAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.87 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 28,644,636 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 15,761,316 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 95,921,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,327,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,184,224 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,195,944 shares during the same period.