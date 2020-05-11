Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Market

Morgan Stanley Upgrade Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Market

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] Stock trading around $25.18 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Easterly Government Properties Inc. plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.17 during the day...
Read more
Finance

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell -64.18% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.60 during the day...
Read more
Market

Market cap of CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] reaches 4.64B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CoreSite Realty Corporation gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $122.07 price per share at the time. CoreSite Realty Corporation represents 38.01...
Read more

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] gained 3.21% or 5.01 points to close at $161.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1484462 shares. It opened the trading session at $158.79, the shares rose to $162.63 and dropped to $157.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PH points out that the company has recorded -19.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, PH reached to a volume of 1484462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $173.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $160, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PH stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PH shares from 199 to 229.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 8.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PH stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, PH shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.14, while it was recorded at 156.11 for the last single week of trading, and 177.12 for the last 200 days.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 17.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.22. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $27,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 3.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]

There are presently around $16,873 million, or 83.70% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,632,781, which is approximately 0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,627,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in PH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly -4.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 8,550,814 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 8,752,361 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 87,500,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,804,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,516,498 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,876,597 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMorgan Stanley lifts Paychex Inc. [PAYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleCallaway Golf Company [ELY] Stock trading around $13.91 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Harsco Corporation [HSC] stock Initiated by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harsco Corporation gained 22.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.95 price per share at the time. Harsco Corporation represents 64.13 million in...
Read more
Market

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Stock trading around $13.91 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Callaway Golf Company gained 2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $13.91 price per share at the time. Callaway Golf Company represents 94.15...
Read more
Market

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] Revenue clocked in at $234.70 million, down -0.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Turtle Beach Corporation loss -18.19% or -2.09 points to close at $9.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2298540 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Credit Suisse lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Harsco Corporation [HSC] stock Initiated by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harsco Corporation gained 22.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.95 price per share at the time. Harsco Corporation represents 64.13 million in...
Read more
Industry

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is -14.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.21 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] is -12.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
CMS Energy Corporation traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 1.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.29. The...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see CubeSmart [CUBE] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CubeSmart price surged by 8.96 percent to reach at $2.2. A sum of 1467226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Credit Suisse lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Harsco Corporation [HSC] stock Initiated by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harsco Corporation gained 22.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.95 price per share at the time. Harsco Corporation represents 64.13 million in...
Read more

Popular Category