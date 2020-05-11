Monday, May 11, 2020
Market

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] Revenue clocked in at $402.50 million, down -23.72% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.83 during the day while it closed the day at $23.73. Medallia Inc. stock has also gained 16.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLA stock has declined by -17.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.49% and lost -23.72% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLA stock reached $3.13 billion, with 132.01 million shares outstanding and 113.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, MDLA reached a trading volume of 1220327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medallia Inc. [MDLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLA shares is $30.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medallia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Medallia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallia Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

MDLA stock trade performance evaluation

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.49. With this latest performance, MDLA shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.49% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 21.93 for the last single week of trading, and 28.85 for the last 200 days.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medallia Inc. [MDLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.56 and a Gross Margin at +63.88. Medallia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.94.

Return on Total Capital for MDLA is now -60.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medallia Inc. [MDLA] managed to generate an average of -$71,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Medallia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

#####

#####

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,198 million, or 64.80% of MDLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLA stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 44,407,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 8,502,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.76 million in MDLA stocks shares; and SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $97.27 million in MDLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medallia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA] by around 18,606,803 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,618,056 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 68,380,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,605,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,839,435 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,748 shares during the same period.

