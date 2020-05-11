Market cap of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] reaches 204.29M – now what?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE: OSG] traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 3.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.47. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1471153 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at 8.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.12%.

The market cap for OSG stock reached $204.29 million, with 82.71 million shares outstanding and 72.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.93K shares, OSG reached a trading volume of 1471153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]?

#####

#####

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has OSG stock performed recently?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, OSG shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.43 and a Gross Margin at +16.22. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for OSG is now 3.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.49. Additionally, OSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] managed to generate an average of $12,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

#####

#####

Insider trade positions for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]

There are presently around $117 million, or 59.60% of OSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSG stocks are: CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,908,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 8,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.5 million in OSG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.5 million in OSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE:OSG] by around 2,270,250 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,074,881 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 43,030,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,375,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,440 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 206,985 shares during the same period.