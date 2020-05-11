Market cap of NetApp Inc. [NTAP] reaches 10.15B – now what?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] jumped around 1.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.90 at the close of the session, up 4.39%. NetApp Inc. stock is now -27.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTAP Stock saw the intraday high of $44.98 and lowest of $43.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.37, which means current price is +29.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 1552723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $52.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. On February 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NTAP shares from 60 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NTAP stock performed recently?

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.40, while it was recorded at 42.47 for the last single week of trading, and 52.33 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.03. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.50. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $111,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetApp Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 5.96%.

Insider trade positions for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

There are presently around $9,602 million, or 99.00% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 32,566,638, which is approximately -0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 27,505,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -2.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 7,503,244 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 21,160,799 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 185,179,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,843,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,754,066 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,965 shares during the same period.