Market cap of Lear Corporation [LEA] reaches 6.13B – now what?

Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA] surged by $8.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $102.125 during the day while it closed the day at $101.37. Lear Corporation stock has also gained 9.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEA stock has declined by -16.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.21% and lost -26.12% year-on date.

The market cap for LEA stock reached $6.13 billion, with 60.51 million shares outstanding and 59.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 803.41K shares, LEA reached a trading volume of 1147468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lear Corporation [LEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEA shares is $109.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lear Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $135 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Lear Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lear Corporation is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LEA stock trade performance evaluation

Lear Corporation [LEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, LEA shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Lear Corporation [LEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.89, while it was recorded at 93.26 for the last single week of trading, and 114.77 for the last 200 days.

Lear Corporation [LEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lear Corporation [LEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.12 and a Gross Margin at +9.09. Lear Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for LEA is now 17.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lear Corporation [LEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.83. Additionally, LEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lear Corporation [LEA] managed to generate an average of $4,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Lear Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lear Corporation [LEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lear Corporation posted 4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lear Corporation go to -1.55%.

Lear Corporation [LEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,406 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,793,027, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,645,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.3 million in LEA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $533.05 million in LEA stock with ownership of nearly -1.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lear Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Lear Corporation [NYSE:LEA] by around 5,821,451 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 5,094,026 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 52,279,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,194,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEA stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,277,557 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,362,506 shares during the same period.