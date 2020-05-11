Monday, May 11, 2020
Finance

Market cap of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] reaches 495.01M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: HYAC] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 1667393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 264.41K shares. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares reached a high of $9.97 and dropped to a low of $9.92 until finishing in the latest session at $9.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

HYAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, HYAC shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.05% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] managed to generate an average of $749,495 per employee.Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] Insider Position Details

23 institutional holders increased their position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ:HYAC] by around 9,275,015 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,386,824 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,211,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,872,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYAC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,330,935 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,380,501 shares during the same period.

Popular Category