Monday, May 11, 2020
Market cap of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] reaches 30.87B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained 4.55% or 1.9 points to close at $43.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2100177 shares. It opened the trading session at $42.40, the shares rose to $43.80 and dropped to $42.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded -19.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 2100177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $50.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.86, while it was recorded at 41.33 for the last single week of trading, and 48.08 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $7,391 million, or 75.70% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,139,365, which is approximately 0.891% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 15,128,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $660.37 million in DELL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $601.53 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

244 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 24,122,609 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 24,002,520 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 121,193,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,318,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,387,548 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,841,228 shares during the same period.

