Market cap of Albemarle Corporation [ALB] reaches 6.81B – now what?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] gained 7.55% on the last trading session, reaching $64.25 price per share at the time. Albemarle Corporation represents 106.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.81 billion with the latest information. ALB stock price has been found in the range of $60.20 to $64.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 1495702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $70.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. On February 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALB shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

Trading performance analysis for ALB stock

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.86. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.49, while it was recorded at 59.53 for the last single week of trading, and 68.87 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.08. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $88,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albemarle Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

There are presently around $6,218 million, or 92.90% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,882,430, which is approximately 0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,345,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.47 million in ALB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $522.18 million in ALB stock with ownership of nearly -7.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 10,117,360 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 12,295,635 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 74,370,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,783,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,440,176 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,582,203 shares during the same period.