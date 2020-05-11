Market Analysts see EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: EQM] gained 6.83% on the last trading session, reaching $19.08 price per share at the time. EQM Midstream Partners LP represents 194.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.71 billion with the latest information. EQM stock price has been found in the range of $18.08 to $19.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, EQM reached a trading volume of 2520205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQM shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EQM Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EQM Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $30, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on EQM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQM Midstream Partners LP is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for EQM stock

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, EQM shares gained by 37.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 25.18 for the last 200 days.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.12 and a Gross Margin at +72.90. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.25.

Return on Total Capital for EQM is now 10.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.96. Additionally, EQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.EQM Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQM Midstream Partners LP posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQM Midstream Partners LP go to -7.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]

There are presently around $1,484 million, or 44.40% of EQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQM stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 11,608,884, which is approximately -18.296% of the company’s market cap and around 58.56% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 10,738,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.89 million in EQM stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $193.38 million in EQM stock with ownership of nearly 7.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQM Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:EQM] by around 13,932,343 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 13,765,007 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 50,059,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,757,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,802 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,029,639 shares during the same period.