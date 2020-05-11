Market Analysts see Entergy Corporation [ETR] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $95.01 price per share at the time. Entergy Corporation represents 196.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.63 billion with the latest information. ETR stock price has been found in the range of $92.92 to $95.655.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ETR reached a trading volume of 1626956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entergy Corporation [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $122.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $135 to $109. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for ETR stock

Entergy Corporation [ETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.20, while it was recorded at 94.52 for the last single week of trading, and 113.49 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.01. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $92,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entergy Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entergy Corporation [ETR]

There are presently around $16,453 million, or 88.30% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,607,158, which is approximately 2.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,112,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly 5.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 17,190,551 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 18,463,766 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 137,514,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,168,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,461,953 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,185,890 shares during the same period.