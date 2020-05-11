Market Analysts see Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 15.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.01. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3824266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cassava Sciences Inc. stands at 9.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.83%.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $220.57 million, with 24.48 million shares outstanding and 22.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 917.40K shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 3824266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.29. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 78.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 582.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 726.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $45 million, or 21.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,739,540, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,015,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 million in SAVA stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $4.08 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,268,436 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 223,117 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,493,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,984,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,665,644 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 85,830 shares during the same period.