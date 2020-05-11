Market Analysts see AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRC] price surged by 7.70 percent to reach at $3.22. A sum of 1018111 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 470.55K shares. AtriCure Inc. shares reached a high of $45.84 and dropped to a low of $40.22 until finishing in the latest session at $45.06.

The one-year ATRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.13. The average equity rating for ATRC stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRC shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AtriCure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for AtriCure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $48, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ATRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AtriCure Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

ATRC Stock Performance Analysis:

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, ATRC shares gained by 24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.66, while it was recorded at 42.01 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AtriCure Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.48 and a Gross Margin at +73.80. AtriCure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.25.

Return on Total Capital for ATRC is now -12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.90. Additionally, ATRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] managed to generate an average of -$48,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AtriCure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ATRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AtriCure Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AtriCure Inc. go to 20.00%.

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,578 million, or 92.70% of ATRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,930,430, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,104,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.87 million in ATRC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $111.93 million in ATRC stock with ownership of nearly -8.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AtriCure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRC] by around 3,199,672 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,378,866 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,437,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,016,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,699 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 791,501 shares during the same period.