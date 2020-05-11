LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM] is -0.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LogMeIn Inc. [NASDAQ: LOGM] loss -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $85.19 price per share at the time. LogMeIn Inc. represents 48.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.16 billion with the latest information. LOGM stock price has been found in the range of $85.13 to $85.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 963.09K shares, LOGM reached a trading volume of 1111304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGM shares is $82.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LogMeIn Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for LogMeIn Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $70, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on LOGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogMeIn Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for LOGM stock

LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, LOGM shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.35, while it was recorded at 85.26 for the last single week of trading, and 77.85 for the last 200 days.

LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. LogMeIn Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for LOGM is now 1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, LOGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM] managed to generate an average of -$3,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.LogMeIn Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LogMeIn Inc. posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LogMeIn Inc. go to 2.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LogMeIn Inc. [LOGM]

There are presently around $3,809 million, or 97.40% of LOGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGM stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 4,817,550, which is approximately 0.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,547,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.36 million in LOGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $387.16 million in LOGM stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in LogMeIn Inc. [NASDAQ:LOGM] by around 10,761,499 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 14,153,434 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 19,797,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,712,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,111,420 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,746,682 shares during the same period.