LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] is 118.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] gained 1.81% or 0.06 points to close at $3.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1317295 shares. It opened the trading session at $3.51, the shares rose to $3.70 and dropped to $3.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LIVX points out that the company has recorded 126.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -369.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 356.21K shares, LIVX reached to a volume of 1317295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIVX shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for LiveXLive Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for LiveXLive Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Neutral rating on LIVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveXLive Media Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14.

Trading performance analysis for LIVX stock

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, LIVX shares gained by 98.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.28 and a Gross Margin at -14.41. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.05.

Return on Total Capital for LIVX is now -91.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.32. Additionally, LIVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] managed to generate an average of -$496,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.LiveXLive Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVX.

An analysis of insider ownership at LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]

There are presently around $62 million, or 35.80% of LIVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,603,524, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.59 million in LIVX stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $8.45 million in LIVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveXLive Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX] by around 3,055,884 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 232,454 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 15,011,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,299,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,323 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 101,651 shares during the same period.