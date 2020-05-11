Kansas City Southern [KSU] Revenue clocked in at $2.92 billion, down -10.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] price surged by 4.04 percent to reach at $5.3. A sum of 1040397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Kansas City Southern shares reached a high of $136.98 and dropped to a low of $133.64 until finishing in the latest session at $136.63.

The one-year KSU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.01. The average equity rating for KSU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kansas City Southern [KSU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $151.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $147 to $139, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KSU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KSU Stock Performance Analysis:

Kansas City Southern [KSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, KSU shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.81, while it was recorded at 128.91 for the last single week of trading, and 141.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kansas City Southern Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.80.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.36. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $76,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KSU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kansas City Southern posted 1.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 10.24%.

Kansas City Southern [KSU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,092 million, or 96.00% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,747,817, which is approximately -0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 8,876,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in KSU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $994.69 million in KSU stock with ownership of nearly 2.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 9,775,747 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 10,428,178 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 68,299,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,503,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,860,265 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 736,546 shares during the same period.