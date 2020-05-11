Jefferies slashes price target on Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] – find out why.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] closed the trading session at $4.60 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.25, while the highest price level was $4.90. The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.33 percent and weekly performance of 31.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 296.79K shares, MCRB reached to a volume of 1135802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCRB stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 15 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94.

MCRB stock trade performance evaluation

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.43. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 37.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.39 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.98. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$650,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $304 million, or 80.10% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 21,571,764, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 8,418,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.72 million in MCRB stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $38.72 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly 1.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 1,770,930 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,421,203 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 62,985,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,177,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,489 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 327,946 shares during the same period.