Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Revenue clocked in at $2.45 billion, down -20.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] price surged by 5.38 percent to reach at $1.49. A sum of 1858668 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.81M shares. Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares reached a high of $29.194 and dropped to a low of $27.95 until finishing in the latest session at $29.17.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.92. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $30.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.61, while it was recorded at 27.82 for the last single week of trading, and 30.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

IR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.20%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,385 million, or 61.80% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 70,671,135, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 29,190,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $851.49 million in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $805.38 million in IR stock with ownership of nearly -0.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

325 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 38,855,747 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 37,016,172 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 314,418,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,290,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,060,480 shares, while 259 institutional investors sold positions of 11,531,239 shares during the same period.