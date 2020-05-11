II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Revenue clocked in at $1.71 billion, up 6.42% YTD: What’s Next?

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] price surged by 2.96 percent to reach at $1.03. A sum of 1078515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. II-VI Incorporated shares reached a high of $35.85 and dropped to a low of $34.88 until finishing in the latest session at $35.83.

The one-year IIVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for IIVI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $37.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $40, while Needham kept a Buy rating on IIVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 905.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IIVI Stock Performance Analysis:

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, IIVI shares gained by 25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.66, while it was recorded at 33.71 for the last single week of trading, and 33.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into II-VI Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.26. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Total Capital for IIVI is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.36. Additionally, IIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] managed to generate an average of $8,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

IIVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, II-VI Incorporated posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 9.18%.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,995 million, or 92.30% of IIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,384,327, which is approximately -3.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,349,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.0 million in IIVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $296.55 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly 0.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 18,553,338 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 15,062,172 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 49,979,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,595,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,052,513 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,607,193 shares during the same period.