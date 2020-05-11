Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $55

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Finance

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Revenue clocked in at $1.71 billion, up 6.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
II-VI Incorporated price surged by 2.96 percent to reach at $1.03. A sum of 1078515 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Is Currently -2.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $327.25

Annabelle Farmer - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated jumped around 5.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $293.04 at the close of the session, up 1.91%. UnitedHealth...
Read more
Market

Halliburton Company [HAL] moved up 4.71: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Halliburton Company closed the trading session at $10.01 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.76, while...
Read more

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.21%. Over the last 12 months, HLF stock dropped by -14.94%. The one-year Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.1. The average equity rating for HLF stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.46 billion, with 132.44 million shares outstanding and 132.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, HLF stock reached a trading volume of 5518224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $75 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.21. With this latest performance, HLF shares gained by 34.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.38, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 38.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.91 and a Gross Margin at +78.81. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 31.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.83. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] managed to generate an average of $32,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HLF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. go to -0.50%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,230 million, or 85.80% of HLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 35,227,904, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,537,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.31 million in HLF stocks shares; and DECCAN VALUE INVESTORS L.P., currently with $430.01 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly -11.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 9,154,926 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,963,363 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 108,740,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,859,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,206,211 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 483,710 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] Revenue clocked in at $77.60 million, up 71.36% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleJefferies slashes price target on Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

Northcoast Upgrade IAA Inc. [IAA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
IAA Inc. gained 1.57% or 0.6 points to close at $38.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2891452 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is -33.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $46.18 price per share at the time. Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.27...
Read more
Companies

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 2.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. gained 2.71% or 0.11 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4716579 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Stock trading around $2.99 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Workhorse Group Inc. surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.06 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell -25.55% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -6.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.71. The...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] reaches 630.39M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zynex Inc. price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$0.46. A sum of 1058206 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Northcoast Upgrade IAA Inc. [IAA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
IAA Inc. gained 1.57% or 0.6 points to close at $38.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2891452 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Barclays slashes price target on Corning Incorporated [GLW] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Corning Incorporated closed the trading session at $21.62 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.28, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Stock trading around $2.99 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Workhorse Group Inc. surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.06 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell -25.55% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a low on 05/08/20, posting a -6.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.71. The...
Read more

Popular Category