Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] is -4.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] gained 93.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.91 price per share at the time. Fuel Tech Inc. represents 12.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.50 million with the latest information. FTEK stock price has been found in the range of $0.84 to $1.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 59.66K shares, FTEK reached a trading volume of 43901884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for FTEK stock

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.45. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 107.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.25 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5209, while it was recorded at 0.5723 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8416 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.77.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -24.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.05. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$95,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuel Tech Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $6 million, or 25.90% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,794,338, which is approximately -0.726% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,186,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in FTEK stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $608000.0 in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 91,393 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 326,040 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,710,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,127,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,807 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 48,576 shares during the same period.