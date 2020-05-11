For Vector Group Ltd. [VGR], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $27. What next?

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE: VGR] jumped around 0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.63 at the close of the session, up 6.40%. Vector Group Ltd. stock is now -13.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VGR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.08 and lowest of $11.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.42, which means current price is +46.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, VGR reached a trading volume of 1492671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vector Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2014, representing the official price target for Vector Group Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vector Group Ltd. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85.

How has VGR stock performed recently?

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.97. With this latest performance, VGR shares gained by 20.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Vector Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for VGR is now 21.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.95. Additionally, VGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] managed to generate an average of $65,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Vector Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vector Group Ltd. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vector Group Ltd. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

There are presently around $1,009 million, or 59.20% of VGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,920,781, which is approximately -5.876% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,645,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.7 million in VGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $117.37 million in VGR stock with ownership of nearly -4.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vector Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR] by around 8,159,584 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,876,321 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 72,721,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,757,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,160,818 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,301,262 shares during the same period.