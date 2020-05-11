For El Paso Electric Company [EE], Williams Capital Group sees a rise to $53. What next?

El Paso Electric Company [NYSE: EE] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $68.13 during the day while it closed the day at $68.12. El Paso Electric Company stock has also gained 0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EE stock has declined by -0.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.07% and gained 0.34% year-on date.

The market cap for EE stock reached $2.78 billion, with 40.78 million shares outstanding and 40.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 657.42K shares, EE reached a trading volume of 1738457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about El Paso Electric Company [EE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EE shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EE stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Williams Capital Group have made an estimate for El Paso Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $49 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2019, representing the official price target for El Paso Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $49, while Williams Capital Group kept a Sell rating on EE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for El Paso Electric Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EE stock trade performance evaluation

El Paso Electric Company [EE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, EE shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for El Paso Electric Company [EE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.58, while it was recorded at 68.08 for the last single week of trading, and 67.40 for the last 200 days.

El Paso Electric Company [EE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and El Paso Electric Company [EE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. El Paso Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.23.

Return on Total Capital for EE is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, El Paso Electric Company [EE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.78. Additionally, EE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, El Paso Electric Company [EE] managed to generate an average of $111,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.El Paso Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for El Paso Electric Company [EE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, El Paso Electric Company posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for El Paso Electric Company go to 4.50%.

El Paso Electric Company [EE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,487 million, or 93.00% of EE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,320,512, which is approximately -2.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,706,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.6 million in EE stocks shares; and GABELLI FUNDS LLC, currently with $124.66 million in EE stock with ownership of nearly -7.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in El Paso Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in El Paso Electric Company [NYSE:EE] by around 3,618,774 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 5,279,797 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 27,614,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,513,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,648 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,830,857 shares during the same period.