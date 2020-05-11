Evercore ISI lifts Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] price surged by 11.09 percent to reach at $2.03. A sum of 1342452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 835.87K shares. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares reached a high of $20.85 and dropped to a low of $18.41 until finishing in the latest session at $20.33.

Guru’s Opinion on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1203.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

ITCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.30. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -254090.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243713.69.

Return on Total Capital for ITCI is now -57.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.87. Additionally, ITCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] managed to generate an average of -$447,643 per employee.Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

ITCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITCI.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $838 million, or 69.50% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,324,655, which is approximately 3.226% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,437,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.22 million in ITCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.78 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 9,787,374 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,049,782 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 25,387,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,224,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,299,151 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409,705 shares during the same period.