Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is -14.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.21 during the day while it closed the day at $40.30. Essential Utilities Inc. stock has also loss -0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTRG stock has declined by -24.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.10% and lost -14.15% year-on date.

The market cap for WTRG stock reached $9.05 billion, with 224.58 million shares outstanding and 222.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, WTRG reached a trading volume of 1316408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Essential Utilities Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32.

WTRG stock trade performance evaluation

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, WTRG shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.52, while it was recorded at 40.94 for the last single week of trading, and 44.93 for the last 200 days.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.76 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Essential Utilities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for WTRG is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.83. Additionally, WTRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] managed to generate an average of $141,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Essential Utilities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essential Utilities Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc. go to 6.40%.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,066 million, or 79.80% of WTRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,312,963, which is approximately 1.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,039,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $888.2 million in WTRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $453.33 million in WTRG stock with ownership of nearly 18.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Utilities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG] by around 15,182,048 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 12,548,543 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 122,796,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,527,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,405,679 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,273,432 shares during the same period.