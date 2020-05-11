Monday, May 11, 2020
Finance

Equity Residential [EQR] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $58

By Edison Baldwin
Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 1.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.22. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2111519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equity Residential stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for EQR stock reached $23.86 billion, with 371.58 million shares outstanding and 366.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 2111519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equity Residential [EQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $70.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.81.

How has EQR stock performed recently?

Equity Residential [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.41, while it was recorded at 62.64 for the last single week of trading, and 79.31 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential [EQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.93 and a Gross Margin at +34.66. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.82. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $358,642 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Equity Residential [EQR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Residential posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Equity Residential [EQR]

There are presently around $22,440 million, or 94.90% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,244,073, which is approximately 0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,116,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in EQR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly -7.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 16,872,610 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 20,126,435 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 312,419,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,418,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,874,477 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,962 shares during the same period.

