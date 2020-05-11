Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is -8.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Market

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Stock trading around $12.32 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. closed the trading session at $12.32 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.89,...
Read more
Companies

WestRock Company [WRK] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $48

Edison Baldwin - 0
WestRock Company price plunged by -1.72 percent to reach at -$0.53. A sum of 1684774 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Stock trading around $224.48 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. gained 0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $224.48 price per share at the time. NextEra Energy Inc. represents 498.21...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 41.02M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.78%. Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock dropped by -36.59%. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.24 million, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 115.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 1236423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw dropped their target price from $6.30 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3381, while it was recorded at 1.7120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7062 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

UUUU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 3,333,890 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,320,803 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 21,309,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,964,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,431,446 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 241,400 shares during the same period.

Previous articleACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] Revenue clocked in at $1.95 billion, down -31.84% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleCitigroup slashes price target on Eros International Plc [EROS] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is -33.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $46.18 price per share at the time. Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.27...
Read more
Companies

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 2.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. gained 2.71% or 0.11 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4716579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN] reaches 576.96M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust gained 2.05% or 0.07 points to close at $3.49 with a heavy trading volume of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Stifel lifts Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Paylocity Holding Corporation slipped around -4.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $117.42 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. Paylocity...
Read more
Finance

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $12.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is -33.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $46.18 price per share at the time. Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.27...
Read more
Market

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is -66.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.92 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] is -29.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Five Below Inc. traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.50. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Stifel lifts Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Paylocity Holding Corporation slipped around -4.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $117.42 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. Paylocity...
Read more
Finance

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $12.50

Edison Baldwin - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Popular Category