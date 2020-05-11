Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $18

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSSI] closed the trading session at $11.38 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.69, while the highest price level was $11.48. The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.02 percent and weekly performance of -6.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 707.54K shares, DSSI reached to a volume of 1168752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamond S Shipping Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSSI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DSSI stock trade performance evaluation

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, DSSI shares gained by 20.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.88 and a Gross Margin at +14.96. Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.61.

Return on Total Capital for DSSI is now 2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.14. Additionally, DSSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] managed to generate an average of -$206,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $396 million, or 68.60% of DSSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSSI stocks are: INVESCO PRIVATE CAPITAL, INC. with ownership of 9,700,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WL ROSS & CO LLC, holding 8,940,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.74 million in DSSI stocks shares; and FIRST RESERVE GP XII LTD, currently with $40.4 million in DSSI stock with ownership of nearly -56.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSSI] by around 14,208,717 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,551,232 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,059,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,819,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSSI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,309,109 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 644,681 shares during the same period.