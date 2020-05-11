Monday, May 11, 2020
Deutsche Bank lifts General Motors Company [GM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee
General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] price surged by 6.64 percent to reach at $1.49. A sum of 16108685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.16M shares. General Motors Company shares reached a high of $24.00 and dropped to a low of $23.05 until finishing in the latest session at $23.93.

The one-year GM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.99. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $34.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.50. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.67, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 33.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +10.51. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.22. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $41,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 5.70%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,582 million, or 78.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 104,047,751, which is approximately 4.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,990,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.25 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 79,815,519 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 79,177,124 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 951,834,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,110,827,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,119,128 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 11,939,534 shares during the same period.

