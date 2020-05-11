Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Deere & Company [DE] Stock trading around $137.00 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Market

RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade Waste Management Inc. [WM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Waste Management Inc. plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $100.45 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] reaches 182.54M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vaxart Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $165. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wayfair Inc. traded at a high on 05/05/20, posting a 23.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $165.88. The results...
Read more
Market

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] Stock trading around $76.90 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Papa John's International Inc. gained 0.97% or 0.74 points to close at $76.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2047082 shares. It opened...
Read more

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.86%. Over the last 12 months, DE stock dropped by -11.89%. The one-year Deere & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.31. The average equity rating for DE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.95 billion, with 313.50 million shares outstanding and 313.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, DE stock reached a trading volume of 1723062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $161.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 5.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20.

DE Stock Performance Analysis:

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.67, while it was recorded at 134.64 for the last single week of trading, and 160.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deere & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $44,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

DE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 3.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 3.07%.

Deere & Company [DE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,738 million, or 80.90% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,636,226, which is approximately 0.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,952,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in DE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.3 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 21.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 19,493,756 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 18,231,217 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 179,341,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,066,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,551,432 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,156 shares during the same period.

Previous articleADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Market Analysts see CubeSmart [CUBE] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CubeSmart price surged by 8.96 percent to reach at $2.2. A sum of 1467226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily...
Read more
Companies

Credit Suisse lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

why CME Group Inc. [CME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $196.12

Brandon Evans - 0
CME Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Credit Suisse lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Harsco Corporation [HSC] stock Initiated by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harsco Corporation gained 22.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.95 price per share at the time. Harsco Corporation represents 64.13 million in...
Read more
Industry

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is -14.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.21 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] is -12.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
CMS Energy Corporation traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 1.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.29. The...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see CubeSmart [CUBE] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CubeSmart price surged by 8.96 percent to reach at $2.2. A sum of 1467226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Credit Suisse lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Harsco Corporation [HSC] stock Initiated by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harsco Corporation gained 22.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.95 price per share at the time. Harsco Corporation represents 64.13 million in...
Read more

Popular Category